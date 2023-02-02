-->
Thursday, February 2, 2023
HomeLifeHow I Became Obsessed With Thomas Tangvald
Life

How I Became Obsessed With Thomas Tangvald

Charles Doane
By Charles Doane
0
4
Thomas wearing a shirt promoting his nascent boat design business. Photo courtesy of Christina Pasquinucci
Thomas wearing a shirt promoting his nascent boat design business. Photo courtesy of Christina Pasquinucci
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

The Boy Who Fell to Shore

This all started innocently enough, in the spring of 2013. Phil “Snake Wake” Cavanaugh, an old sailing buddy, and I arrived at Marina Puerto del Rey in Fajardo, Puerto Rico, to reconnect with Lunacy, my Tanton 39 cutter, so we could cruise the Spanish Virgin Islands for a couple of weeks. We were hustling through routine preparations, scoring groceries and parts needed for minor repairs, when Phil returned to the boat from Puerto del Rey’s chandlery and casually dropped a magazine in my lap—the March 2013 issue of All At Sea. Once I got around to reading it, my mouth fell open.

Inside, on page 52, was a feature story, the first in a series of three, by one Thomas Tangvald.

Thomas with Christina and Gaston. Photo courtesy of Christina Pasquinucci
Thomas with Christina and Gaston. Photo courtesy of Christina Pasquinucci

I cannot tell you how happy I was to connect those two disparate dots over that chasm of 20 years—from the sad orphaned boy, stranded on Bonaire, to the seemingly confident and competent young man writing in All At Sea of his “micro-farm” on Vieques and of his plan to emigrate to Brazil by sailboat with his wife and young boy. I was very pleased—ecstatic even—to learn that Thomas seemed to be doing so well.

When I got home, I wrote a long enthusiastic post about Thomas and his father’s career on my blog WaveTrain (wavetrain.net) and, of course, looked for the next two issues of ALL AT SEA. In his trilogy of feature stories in this magazine, entitled “Two Thousand Miles to Brazil,” Thomas described how he modified Oasis, a 34-foot Puerto Rican nativo racing sloop, and transformed her into a modest barebones bluewater boat. It was, by the sound of it, an agonizing process. He also described how he sailed this crude vessel through the Caribbean basin and ultimately arrived safely in Brazil, where his wife Christina just three days later gave birth to their second child.

Thomas, at last, had arrived in his promised land! And he was the father of a newly born Brazilian citizen. The future looked bright.

Thomas aboard Oasis taking a sextant sight during the voyage to Brazil. Photo courtesy of Christina Pasquinucci
Thomas aboard Oasis taking a sextant sight during the voyage to Brazil. Photo courtesy of Christina Pasquinucci

Though I had never met him, thoughts of Thomas haunted me for nearly a year. Eventually, I realized I’d have to do something with the energy he had created within me. So I embarked on a quest to tell his story, a project that has consumed me for the past six years.

Peter with his last wife Florence aboard L'Artemis with (from left to right) Thomas, Carmen, and Virginia. Photo courtesy of Clare Allcard
Peter with his last wife Florence aboard L’Artemis with (from left to right) Thomas, Carmen, and Virginia. Photo courtesy of Clare Allcard

The full story of Thomas’s life is both inspiring and terrifying. For a number of years as he was growing up, he had such limited contact with human society he believed most people must live on boats, just as he and his family did.  He received almost no formal education, and mostly educated himself, reading the books he found on his father’s boat, watching the natural world around him, and listening to what grown-ups talked about. By the time he was orphaned, Thomas was fully fluent in three languages, had taught himself celestial navigation, and was fascinated by mathematics and physics. Ultimately, he had little trouble gaining admittance to prestigious universities in Great Britain.

Thomas down below on Melody as he prepared the boat to sail from Cornwall for Puerto Rico.
Thomas down below on Melody as he prepared the boat to sail from Cornwall for Puerto Rico.

The Author, Charles Doane, at sail
The Author, Charles Doane, at sail

It truly is an amazing story… and I am still very obsessed by it.

Two Thousand Miles to Sail to Brazil: Part 1
Two Thousand Miles To Brazil: Part 2
Two Thousand Miles to Brazil: Part III
Post Views: 3
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to ALL AT SEA

So Caribbean, you can almost taste the rum...

Previous article
Falmouth Harbour Marina Expands Its Superyacht Dock
Charles Doane
Charles Doanehttp://WaveTrain.net
Charles J. Doane is the cruising editor of SAIL Magazine. He is the author of The Modern Cruising Sailboat, a reference work, and The Sea Is Not Full, a memoir. His latest book, published by Latah Books, is The Boy Who Fell to Shore: The Extraordinary Life and Mysterious Disappearance of Thomas Thor Tangvald.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

Recent Posts

Load more

Recent Comments

Daniel Jordan on Laughing into the Prevailing Wind
Lin collins on Captain Martin Jennett and Scaramouche, the Carriacou Schooner
Thomas Bruley on Spanish Treasure Scattered on the Beach for the Taking?
Rae on The Seven Words You Can’t Put in a Boat Name
J May on A Portal Into Hell
Diver on Julian Putley Remembers August ‘Augie’ Hollen: Innovative Builder of Cowhorn Schooners
michael Costa on St. Lucia’s Marigot Bay Marina Now Managed by US Marina Group
Todd on Captain Morgan vs. Sailor Jerry – Spiced Rum Battle
Danny on Captain Morgan vs. Sailor Jerry – Spiced Rum Battle
Sandy on The Seven Words You Can’t Put in a Boat Name
Eric Martin on Blue Marlin Display Dedicated at St. Thomas Airport
Lorraine lote on Sunsail Opens A Base in the Exumas

EDITOR PICKS

TALKATIVE POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

All At Sea - The Caribbean's Waterfront Community Caribbean Cruising, Sailing, Boating, Fishing and Yachting

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Kennan Holdings LLC - All Rights Reserved