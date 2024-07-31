Costa Rica Yachting: 7-Day Charter Itinerary from Marina Papagayo

- Advertisement -

Surfers and sports fishermen have long known Costa Rica as a hotspot. The Central American country boasts some 40 mapped surf beaches and played host to the ISA World Surfing Games twice, one in 2009 at Playa Hermosa and again in 2016 at Playa Jaco. Ditto, over 100 world record catches of billfish and gamefish have been caught off this coast, and since 2013, Quepos has hosted the Olympic-style Offshore World Championships. Now, the 600-plus Pacific coastal shoreline of this Champions of the Earth award recipient in 2019, the highest environmental honor given by the United Nations, is attracting superyacht visitors. Ecotourism offers an enormous appeal. In 2022, Burgess Yachts named Costa Rica as best for Wildlife in its ‘Trending Destinations – Cruising Grounds for 2022 & Beyond, report. Sea turtles, pods of humpback whales, and rainforest-swinging sloths are among the land and sea creatures to see. Fraser Yachts and Northrop & Johnson as well as Bluewater, Edmiston, and Denison, to name a few, all offer superyachts for crewed charter off Costa Rica.

There are several ports of embarkation in western Costa Rica, but one of the best due to its convenience in getting there as well as the surrounding cruising grounds, is Marina Papagayo. Tucked into the north of Culebra Bay on the Papagayo Peninsula, this 180-slip marina is 640 nm northwest of the Panama Canal. Much closer is Liberia Airport, a 35-minute drive from Marina Papagayo, with non-stop flights to several major U.S. and Canadian airports such as Miami, Dallas, and Los Angeles, plus Toronto and Montreal. On-site provisioning, fuel bunkering, and dockside concierge services are here for crews, as well as a selection of shore-side accommodations, shops, and restaurants for charter guests.

“Marina Papagayo is an exceptional base of operations for exploration to Isla Del Coco, the Galapagos Islands, or as a gateway to the South Pacific. Our proximity to International Airlift from Liberia Airport and a host of amenities on Peninsula Papagayo make this the ideal location to start your adventure,” says Dan Eaffaldano, manager of Marina Papagayo.

- Advertisement -

Sea Masters is a yacht agency at Playa del Coco on the Gulf of Papagayo that works with over 400 yachts annually. Felipe Chacon, a dive guide, activities and logistics coordinator helps yachts plan and personalize itineraries. “We have 6 months of the dry sunny season (December-May) and during the rainy season, you can still enjoy activities planned before the rain starts, usually around 2 p.m. If you are more adventurous and want to explore the land, we have a wealth of National Parks and protected areas. Some are adjacent to the anchorages and others are within 1.5 hours from the anchorages.”

Chacon recommends this 7-day, 300 nm charter itinerary:

Day 1 and 2: Marina Papagayo to Playa Huevo and Bat Islands. Cast off from the marina for a cruise north along the coast and the Papagayo Peninsula. Playa Huevo is a beautiful anchorage to spend both the day and night. By day, take advantage of the contents of the yacht’s toy box. “Enjoy watersports like stand-up paddleboarding (SUP) and sea kayaking. Or, at high tide, take a jet ski tour into the Mangrove Palmares, narrow channels of water lined by huge roots and nearly 100-foot-tall trees,” suggests Chacon. The soft sand beach at Playa Huevo is great to explore ashore, especially its caves and sea cliff views. You may see a raccoon-relative, a coati, on the ground or in the trees. After dinner, cruise north to the Bat Islands.

Day 3: Bat Islands (Islas Murciélagos). Wake up to sunrise at this super scenic anchorage. This collection of volcanic islands is protected and part of the Santa Rosa National Park. “Snorkeling, kayaking, and SUPing are allowed inside the marine protected area. There’s a possibility of humpback whale sightings here too. There are scuba diving sites for beginners and advanced divers, where you may see bull sharks, manta rays, and huge schools of fish,” says Chacon.

Day 4: Isla Tortuga. Cruise south along the Nicoya Peninsula. Take a short break to hop on the yacht’s tender and get a closer look at the coastline. There are several stunning beaches, behind which mountains rise into dense tropical rainforests. Additionally, there are some of the oldest rock formations in Central America here too, dating back 60 million years. Anchor at Isla Tortuga. “Tender across to the mainland for a tour of the Curu Wildlife Refuge. It’s an easy hike with a naturalist guide and takes you through the forest with abundant wildlife, birds, and monkeys,” suggests Chacon. Go to sleep for a 96 nm overnight cruise north to Conchal.

Days 5 & 6: Bahia Conchal. “Head to Playa Conchal or up to Playa Zapotal for sunrise. Depending on the wind and swell direction, one of these two wonderful beaches and bays will have peaceful conditions and plenty of activities close by,” Chacon says. Go for the yacht’s water toys here. Jet skis, SUPs, and kayaking are all ideal things to do. On land, there are horseback, zipline, and hiking to waterfall tours. Fork into a last dinner on-board or go ashore to dine out at one of the many beachside restaurants.

Day 7: Marina Papagayo. Cruise 12 nm back to Marina Papagayo. There are many things to do after you disembark on the Papagayo Peninsula as well, Chacon adds. “E-Bikes, UTV tours, and guided nature tours.”

Post Views: 115