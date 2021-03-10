Cardow Jewelers Sponsors Prized Timepieces for Class Winners at the 2021 St. Thomas International Regatta

St. Thomas, US Virgin Islands. Perfect timing, like precision tacks and gybes, can mean the difference between a podium finish or last place in the sport of yacht racing. Therefore, organizers of the St. Thomas International Regatta (STIR), set for March 26 to 28, 2021, are pleased to welcome Cardow Jewelers aboard as sponsor of the prized timepieces that will be awarded to class winners.

“We are proud to see the Crown Jewel of Caribbean yacht racing carry on despite the challenges of 2020-2021. It is a fantastic event. Cardow Jewelers continues its tradition of supporting the yacht racing world as it has for decades and again this year with the St. Thomas International Regatta,” says Carolina de Lyrot, Cardow’s marketing manager.

Cardow Jewelers is sponsoring its famous island watches for class winners. The blue and gold Pilot timepieces are the jewelers most popular sailors’ watches, with easy to wear blue silicone bands, a gold case and the three largest U.S. Virgin Islands prominently featured in gold. All the island watches are individually numbered, special edition watches, water-resistant up to 200M, and come with a scratch-proof sapphire crystal glass so winners can sail in style.

Cardow Jewelers, which is located on Main Street in Charlotte Amalie, is the longest single family-run jeweler in the Caribbean, opened in 1954, and today widely recognized as the flagship jeweler of the Virgin Islands. Branch stores are located at the Crown Bay Marina and the Cyril E. King Airport, both on St. Thomas.

Who’s Racing

Thirty-five yachts are registered for STIR 2021, with more expected to enter. Classes are CSA (Caribbean Sailing Association) Racing and Non-Spinnaker and One-Design IC24 and Hobie Wave.

Portomar, a 2018-built, Hanse 455 is one of the entrants in the CSA Non-Spinnaker class.

“The crew is composed by myself, my father who is Juan Teixidor, my brother, and 2 crew members who have sailed with my father many times around the Caribbean including the STIR long ago. They have won this event 3 times with Cachondo from Puerto Rico,” says Antonio Teixidor. “It’s been a year since we have sailed Portomar and we can’t wait to race and sail again. The USVI in general is a great place to sail because of the great climate and people.”

The IC24 Class is shaping up to be the largest in the regatta with 16 entrants. One of these is Huron Girl, skippered by St. Thomas’ John Foster, Sr. Foster is a founding member and past Commodore of the STYC, a five-time Olympic sailor in the Star Class and raced in STIR many times.

“As this will be the only major regatta sailed in the Caribbean this year, it will be a great opportunity to reunite and compete with our many sailing friends and enjoy the camaraderie and reignite the excitement we have missed throughout COVID,” says Foster. “What I enjoy about sailing from the St. Thomas Yacht Club is the island backdrop and the multiple choices of racecourses within easy sailing distance.”

Eight boats are set to race in the Hobie Wave class.

“The good courses and attentive race committee make for a quality regatta where racing and the competition with top-quality sailors is the focus,” says St. Thomas’ Kyrre Culver. “I also like the zen of the solo sailing experience and the Hobie Waves are a fun, simple boat.”

COVID-Safe Top of Mind

Sound COVID-19 protocols implemented by the Government of the U.S. Virgin Islands have kept infection rates low. Key among these is that every traveller, age 5 and older, entering the territory by air or sea, is required to use the USVI Travel Screening Portal and submit a COVID-19 test result before travel. https://usvitravelportal.com/ On arrival, social distancing is the rule and, in most businesses, ‘No Mask, No Service’ is in force.

At STIR, social distancing, mask-wearing, and hand sanitization stations are among COVID-19 protocols. On the water, crews in boats such as the one-design IC24 are limited to three this year, and bigger boat classes will remain in social bubbles throughout the regatta. Onshore, there will be staggered class finishes and Happy Hours daily. There will be two awards ceremonies on March 28: 4 pm for IC24s and Hobie Waves, 5 p.m. CSA Racing and Cruising boats.

“To keep attendance at the Club under 100, according to COVID protocols, we invite our sailors to visit island restaurants for dinner. To make it easier, we will have a free to sailor’s safari taxi van shuttle that will run between the Club and Red Hook between 5 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on March 25, March 26, and March 28,” says regatta director, Dave Franzel.

Strong Sponsor Support

The STYC and STIR organizers thank the USVI Department of Tourism; Michelob Ultra, Stoli, Bacardi, and Milagro distributed by West Indies Company; Cardow Jewelers; the Moorings; and other businesses in the community.

How to enter

For more information, call (340) 690-3681, Email: [email protected] For more information, visit stthomasinternationalregatta.com For the Notice of Race (NOR) and to register, visit yachtscoring.com/emenu.cfm?eID=14270 STIR is also on Facebook!