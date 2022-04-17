Bennett is New Marina Director at Christophe Harbour, St Kitts & Nevis

- Advertisement -

There’s a new face at the helm at the Marina at Christophe Harbour. Melanie Bennett is now director of this marine facility, located on St Kitts southeastern peninsula. The marina offers alongside mooring, 24/7 dockage access, a deep-water harbor with a wide turning basin, in-slip fueling and ample power for superyachts up to 250-feet.

“I was born and raised on St. Kitts and stayed until my teenage years when I went to the UK to complete my Honors Degree. I’ve traveled and lived in different parts of the world until I came back to the beautiful place I call home, St. Kitts & Nevis. We opened the Marina at Christophe Harbour in February 2015, and I started as Marina Guest Services Manager. More recently, I was promoted to Director of Marina Operations. It is such a delight for the yachting industry and community to come back to life since the start of the pandemic,” says Bennett.

In addition to the news of Bennett’s promotion, Christophe Harbour is re-opening the Pavilion Restaurant for lunch Wednesday through Sundays, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. www.christophe

harbour.com/marina/