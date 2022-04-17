Tuesday, May 3, 2022
HomeLifeBennett is New Marina Director at Christophe Harbour, St Kitts & Nevis
LifeSaint Kitts and NevisSt. Christopher (St. Kitts)

Bennett is New Marina Director at Christophe Harbour, St Kitts & Nevis

Carol_Bareuther
By Carol_Bareuther
0
17
Pavilion at Christophe Harbour St Kitts
Pavilion at Christophe Harbour St Kitts
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

There’s a new face at the helm at the Marina at Christophe Harbour. Melanie Bennett is now director of this marine facility, located on St Kitts southeastern peninsula. The marina offers alongside mooring, 24/7 dockage access, a deep-water harbor with a wide turning basin, in-slip fueling and ample power for superyachts up to 250-feet.

Melanie Bennett
Melanie Bennett

“I was born and raised on St. Kitts and stayed until my teenage years when I went to the UK to complete my Honors Degree. I’ve traveled and lived in different parts of the world until I came back to the beautiful place I call home, St. Kitts & Nevis. We opened the Marina at Christophe Harbour in February 2015, and I started as Marina Guest Services Manager. More recently, I was promoted to Director of Marina Operations. It is such a delight for the yachting industry and community to come back to life since the start of the pandemic,” says Bennett.

Pavilion at Christophe Harbour St Kitts
Pavilion at Christophe Harbour St Kitts

In addition to the news of Bennett’s promotion, Christophe Harbour is re-opening the Pavilion Restaurant for lunch Wednesday through Sundays, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. www.christophe
harbour.com/marina/

Post Views: 88
- Advertisement -
Previous articleWhy do Paint Companies Change the names / labels of Anti-Fouling Products so often?
Next articleRum Review: Bumbu XO
Carol_Bareuther
Carol_Bareuther
Carol M. Bareuther, RD, is a St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands based marine writer and registered dietitian.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

Recent Posts

Load more

Recent Comments

OEA on Rum Review: Vizcaya VXOP – Cuban Formula
Arnaldo Rivera on Puerto Rico Marinas Update
Dennis on Weather Forecasting With a Barometer
Andrew Richardson on The History of the Rule of the Road – Sailing Vessel History
Dan Cairns on Julian Putley Pay Tribute to Thomas John Kershaw
Marilee on The Tender Trap
Charles W Consolvo on 7-Day Charter Itinerary: The British Virgin Islands
Mark Israel on A Caribbean Family Legacy in Island Water World
Margaret Vanderwarn on Beautiful Strange Fish Poisonous or Not!
Susan Jones on The Story Behind Chasing the Horizon
Roger on Fixing to Stay – St. Lucia’s Marine Services
John Carston on Multihulls – Do Your Homework Before Hauling

EDITOR PICKS

TALKATIVE POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

All At Sea - The Caribbean's Waterfront Community Caribbean Cruising, Sailing, Boating, Fishing and Yachting

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Kennan Holdings LLC - All Rights Reserved