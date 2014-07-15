SCUBA Diving Belize

Share

Belize was considered by many divers to be a Western Hemisphere water paradise decades before it became the oh-so-trendy destination it is today. Exceptional diving is plentiful from end-to-end of the 190-mile-long (300km) Belize Barrier Reef, which extends from the northern tip of Ambergris Caye to the Sapodillo Cayes in Belize’s southernmost region.

Belize is located on the Yucatan Peninsula approximately 250 miles south of Cancun. It borders Mexico to the north, the Caribbean to the east and Guatemala on the west and south.

The country offers all ranges of diving from shore diving, in shallow water, to the plummeting depths of the famous Blue Hole. Barrier reefs found here offer superb diving for beginners, including Hol Chan Marine Park, located a few miles south of Ambergris Caye.

One can divide Belize into three distinctive dive locations, each with its own personality and types of diving.

Three outer atolls: Lighthouse Reef, Turneffe Island, and Gloverâs Reef; Ambergris Caye and the Northern Barrier Reef; and The Southern Barrier Reef and Plancencia. Divers can mix and match each of these destinations on a single trip.

