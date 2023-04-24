Anchored in Humor: Boat Names to Make You Laugh and Tips for Choosing Your Own

Choosing the right name for your boat is a big decision. It’s the equivalent of naming your child, except your boat won’t talk back (hopefully). Your boat’s name will be with you for as long as you own it, so it’s important to choose wisely.

First things first, make sure to avoid the generic names like “Seas the Day” or “Aquaholic.” Not only are they unoriginal, but they’re also cringe-worthy. Instead, try to come up with something that has personal meaning to you. Maybe it’s a combination of your initials and your partner’s, or a play on words of your favorite hobby.

You also want to make sure your boat’s name is easy to pronounce and easy to spell. Imagine trying to spell out a complicated name to someone over a scratchy VHF radio. It’s not worth the headache.

Another thing to consider is superstition. Many boaters believe that renaming a boat is bad luck, so if you’re buying a used boat with a name you’re not too fond of, you may want to stick with it. But if you must change the name, there is a process. First, you’ll need to perform a “de-naming” ceremony to appease the sea gods. This typically involves removing all references to the boat’s old name and thanking the sea for its protection. Then, you can hold a “naming” ceremony to officially christen your boat with its new name.

But what if you’re struggling to come up with a name? Fear not, there are resources to help you. You can use websites that generate boat names based on your preferences, or even consult a professional namer. Yes, that’s a real job.

Ultimately, the most important thing is to choose a name that you love and that represents you and your boat. Don’t worry about what others think or if it’s too silly. As long as it brings a smile to your face, that’s all that matters.

And remember, once you’ve chosen your boat’s name, make sure to show it off with pride. Paint it on the hull, add it to your captain’s hat, and display it proudly on your transom. And if you need a reminder of just how important your boat’s name is, just remember the wise words from our previous article: “Seven Words You Can’t Put in a Boat Name.“