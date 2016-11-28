Leading causes of boat fires negated with SmartPlug

Electrical issues, especially overheating and loose connections, are the leading cause of recreational boat fires. Retrofitting to SmartPlug Systems’ 30 Amp Inlet and Connector Kit protects boat owners against these worries. It’s the ground-breaking, safe alternative to old-fashioned, twist-type connections.

Simple to use, the SmartPlug System has dual locking clips and a sleeved inlet design for a rock-solid connection. The unique shape of the inlet makes it easy to orient when connecting, even in the dark. It pushes straight in; no pin alignment, twisting or lock ring is required.

Combined, the connector and inlet provide 20 times the pin and clip electrical contact than twist-style models, greatly reducing the chance of overheating. Three weatherproofing seals prevent water intrusion and resultant corrosion.

The 30A/125V kit contains an inlet and connector, using marine-grade 316 stainless steel components and is engineered to meet or exceed code compliance standards for the US, Canadian and European markets. Boat owners retrofit the female connector to their existing shore power cords. Installation is fast and easy, with minimal tools and skill needed. The boat side inlet uses the same standard mounting holes as the industry standard twist-type inlets. No new holes or drilling is required. smartplug.com