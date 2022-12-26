-->
Monday, December 26, 2022
HomeCruiseSSCA Shares Unique Cruising Videos
Cruise

SSCA Shares Unique Cruising Videos

Carol_Bareuther
By Carol_Bareuther
0
1
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

The Queen of England isn’t the only one celebrating a Platinum Jubilee. The Seven Seas Cruising Association (SSCA) is also commemorating seven decades since its founding. In honor of this occasion, the organization is making one of its popular interviews from the SSCA’s Circumnavigators and Easier & Safer Cruising Summits available each month, complementary, to the public. The first features two celebrity members, Bruce and Joan Kessler. The Kesslers were one of the first, if not the first, to circumnavigate in a personal cruising motor vessel, their 70-foot Northern Marine passagemaker, the Zopilote. The three-year voyage ended successfully in 1993. Before this, to prepare, the couple cruised from Seattle to Alaska and then Maine to the Caribbean, before heading home to Southern California to begin their global trip. The Kesslers were famous even before their voyage. Bruce was a former Formula 1 race car driver, TV and movie director, and deep sea fishing boat captain. Joan, better known as Joan Freeman, is a former movie star who appeared alongside actors such as Vincent Price in the Tower of London and Elvis Presley in the musical Roustabout. 

https://www.youtube.com/@SevenSeasCruisingAssociation

To see what other interviews are available, visit ssca.org

SSCA’s Cruising Station Hosts Make Exploring the Caribbean Easier

Post Views: 1
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Book Review! “Sailing Towards the Horizon” by Birgit Hackl
Carol_Bareuther
Carol_Bareuther
Carol M. Bareuther, RD, is a St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands based marine writer and registered dietitian.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

Recent Posts

Load more

Recent Comments

Thomas Bruley on Spanish Treasure Scattered on the Beach for the Taking?
Rae on The Seven Words You Can’t Put in a Boat Name
J May on A Portal Into Hell
Diver on Julian Putley Remembers August ‘Augie’ Hollen: Innovative Builder of Cowhorn Schooners
michael Costa on St. Lucia’s Marigot Bay Marina Now Managed by US Marina Group
Todd on Captain Morgan vs. Sailor Jerry – Spiced Rum Battle
Danny on Captain Morgan vs. Sailor Jerry – Spiced Rum Battle
Sandy on The Seven Words You Can’t Put in a Boat Name
Eric Martin on Blue Marlin Display Dedicated at St. Thomas Airport
Lorraine lote on Sunsail Opens A Base in the Exumas
Bob on The Seven Words You Can’t Put in a Boat Name
Evelyn Martin on 7-Day Charter Itinerary: Grenada

EDITOR PICKS

TALKATIVE POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

All At Sea - The Caribbean's Waterfront Community Caribbean Cruising, Sailing, Boating, Fishing and Yachting

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Kennan Holdings LLC - All Rights Reserved