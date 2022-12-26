SSCA Shares Unique Cruising Videos

- Advertisement -

The Queen of England isn’t the only one celebrating a Platinum Jubilee. The Seven Seas Cruising Association (SSCA) is also commemorating seven decades since its founding. In honor of this occasion, the organization is making one of its popular interviews from the SSCA’s Circumnavigators and Easier & Safer Cruising Summits available each month, complementary, to the public. The first features two celebrity members, Bruce and Joan Kessler. The Kesslers were one of the first, if not the first, to circumnavigate in a personal cruising motor vessel, their 70-foot Northern Marine passagemaker, the Zopilote. The three-year voyage ended successfully in 1993. Before this, to prepare, the couple cruised from Seattle to Alaska and then Maine to the Caribbean, before heading home to Southern California to begin their global trip. The Kesslers were famous even before their voyage. Bruce was a former Formula 1 race car driver, TV and movie director, and deep sea fishing boat captain. Joan, better known as Joan Freeman, is a former movie star who appeared alongside actors such as Vincent Price in the Tower of London and Elvis Presley in the musical Roustabout.

