New Travelift for Marina Casa de Campo

IBC Shipyard are expanding services at their Marina Casa de Campo facilities with the new acquisition of a 330st Travelift.The new lift should be in operation by August.

Marina Casa de Campo say the new expansion project will focus on a broader market of vessels creating new jobs in the area of La Romana and the Dominican Republic.

Giacomo Moriconi, CEO of IBC Shipyard, said that with their original travelift of 120st, they were often at maximum capacity, so with the incorporation of the new 330st Travelift, in this strategic location, the availability of hauling and launching services will increase. The new machine will provide greater strength, efficiency, safety and versatility that will help increase the productivity of the yard.

By bringing in the new Travelift, Marine Casa de Campo, which is located at La Romana, has the capacity to haul catamarans, sport fishing boats, barges, tugboats, sailboats and boats of all sizes up to mega yachts. For more information, visit: www.ibinautica.net

