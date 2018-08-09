Home » Cruise » HH55 Wins Award with Vesconite on Board

HH55 Wins Award with Vesconite on Board

Gary Brown Cruise Leave a comment

Marrying leading-edge design and the most advanced materials and components available has paid off for HH Catamarans. Its HH55 was named Best Cruising Catamaran for 2018 by Cruising World Magazine. The high-performance bluewater sailboat utilizes ultra-low friction Vesconite in its curved ‘C’ daggerboard trunks.

At the press of a button, the HH55’s 5ft 10in daggerboards lower to provide 15% of windward lift. Combined with over 3,500 sq. ft. of sail area when flying an asymmetrical, the 54ft 6in boat surpasses 20 kts. At this speed, it’s essential that everything functions smoothly and is why Vesconite was chosen.

Perfect for high load applications such as a daggerboard trunk, internally lubricated Vesconite has superior compression strength and dimensional stability. Combined with its exceptional wear properties—up to ten times that of bronze—it makes the ideal polymer for any sailboat. From bowsprit bearings to rudder gudgeons, it machines to exacting tolerances of +/-0.001in to provide the ability to use it in the smallest parts. [email protected]www.vesconite.com. www.hhcatamarans.com

ADVERTISEMENT

Tags

Check Also

The anchorage in St George’s – the perfect place to watch the sun go down. Photo By Rosie Burr

Grenada: Where Everyone Knows Your Name

Known as the Spice Island because of its numerous nutmeg plantations, Grenada is a tropical …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Kennan Holdings LLC DBA All At Sea © Copyright 1993-2017, All Rights Reserved
%d bloggers like this: