HH55 Wins Award with Vesconite on Board

Marrying leading-edge design and the most advanced materials and components available has paid off for HH Catamarans. Its HH55 was named Best Cruising Catamaran for 2018 by Cruising World Magazine. The high-performance bluewater sailboat utilizes ultra-low friction Vesconite in its curved ‘C’ daggerboard trunks.

At the press of a button, the HH55’s 5ft 10in daggerboards lower to provide 15% of windward lift. Combined with over 3,500 sq. ft. of sail area when flying an asymmetrical, the 54ft 6in boat surpasses 20 kts. At this speed, it’s essential that everything functions smoothly and is why Vesconite was chosen.

Perfect for high load applications such as a daggerboard trunk, internally lubricated Vesconite has superior compression strength and dimensional stability. Combined with its exceptional wear properties—up to ten times that of bronze—it makes the ideal polymer for any sailboat. From bowsprit bearings to rudder gudgeons, it machines to exacting tolerances of +/-0.001in to provide the ability to use it in the smallest parts. [email protected]. www.vesconite.com. www.hhcatamarans.com

