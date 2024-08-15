-->
Thursday, August 15, 2024
spot_img
Saffier SE 24 Lite: A Perfect Daysailer in the British Virgin Islands

By Carol_Bareuther
Courtesy Saffier Yachts
Courtesy Saffier Yachts
It’s not just Victoria’s Secret models that go on photo shoots to the British Virgin Islands! Earlier this year, a Saffier SE 24 Lite made her way to this cruising capital to pose for some shutter time with The Netherlands-headquartered boat builder’s in-house photographer.

Why the Saffier SE 24 Lite is Perfect for the Caribbean

“The Saffier is a perfect daysailer for those parts of the world because it’s easy to sail and handle by one person, has a large cockpit to enjoy sailing with family and friends, is very well designed and seaworthy, and is fast and super fun to sail,” says Kay Heemskerk, senior sales manager.

“We now have various models in the Bahamas, BVI, St Barth’s, Saint Martin, and Bonaire, and we are constructing a Saffier Se 33 Life for Antigua and one for Trinidad.”

Direct Sales and Customization

Heemskerk adds that the company does not have dealers in the Caribbean as it highly tunes its boats to a buyer’s preferences and works directly with clients to do so. The facility is located 20 miles northwest of Amsterdam in Ijmuiden near the North Sea.

For more information, visit: saffieryachts.com

