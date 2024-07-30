Caribbean, Bahamas and Bermuda Sailors in the 2024 Summer Olympics

- Advertisement -

Surrounded by water and with 365 days of prime sailing conditions, it’s not surprising that small island nations in the Caribbean, the Bahamas, and Bermuda have sent sailors to compete in the Summer Olympics, and some for over half a century. Here’s who to watch and cheer for at the 2024 Games, of which the sailing competition takes place in Marseille, France.

MEN’S & WOMEN’S ONE-PERSON DINGHY

Previously called Laser and Laser Radial, men and women will race ILCA (International Laser Class Association) 7s and ILCA 6s, respectively. These are the two classes with the most Caribbean sailors. Olympic racing for these classes begins on August 1, with Medal Races on August 6.

Just van aanholt. Courtesy Just van aanholt

Just Van Aanholt, Aruba (ARU). Born and raised on Curacao, where his 2000 Olympian father in the Laser Class fostered a love of sailing in him and his three siblings. “Growing up in the Caribbean was amazing for my sailing career,” says van Aanholt. “Every day going out in warm conditions is a blessing you don’t realize until you sail in the colder places worldwide.” He showed his talent early by earning a bronze medal at the 2010 Youth Olympics in Singapore. Then, a back injury put him working behind a desk job. By January 2021, Just was back sailing full-time. He punched his ticket to the Games at the 2023 Pan American Games. “In the past, I have often compared myself to other sailors and found that was limiting. When I keep a mindset focused on what is possible, rather than a certain result, I achieve better results,” he says.

Sarah Douglas. Courtesy Douglas family

Sarah Douglas, Canada (CAN). Born in Canada but raised and learned to sail while growing up in Barbados, Douglas is back for her second Olympics. “We had a tight-knit sailing community, which made me fall in love with the sport. At the beginning of COVID, I went back to Barbados to train for what was originally the 2020 Olympics but sailed in 2021. I got a lot of help and support on my road to the Olympics back on the island.” Douglas finished 6th at the 2020 Olympics. She qualified for the 2024 Games in March at the Princess Sofia Trophy Regatta. “It will be a completely different experience in Paris compared to Tokyo. I am always about the process. If I focus on my process and staying present, I know I can step onto the podium.”

- Advertisement -

Adriana Penruddocke. Credit Sailing Energy

Adriana Penruddocke, Bermuda (BER). Two parents who sailed led Penruddocke into the sport at age 6 for a summer camp. It wasn’t until age 14, while racing at the Optimist World Championships that she knew she wanted to reach the Olympic stage. Penruddocke finished university in 2022 and started sailing full-time with her goal to compete in the 2028 or 2032 Games. However, she qualified for the Olympics at the 2023 Pan American Games. “Advice for younger Caribbean sailors is to go all in with whichever class you are in. Fully believe in yourself and go along with the program that is best for you to get to the next step,” says Penruddocke.

Thad Lettsome. Courtesy Lettsome Family

Thad Lettsome, British Virgin Islands (IVB). He started Optimist racing at the Royal BVI Yacht Club. Lettsome will never forget when 2008 Olympic Gold Medalist Anna Tunnicliffe visited the club, let the young sailors touch her medal, and shared her Olympic story. Over the last four years, Lettsome trained for his Olympic goal while maintaining full-time studies and skippering on the sailing team at Tulane University, where he graduated in May. In April, his score at the Last Chance Regatta in Hyeres, France, earned him a Universality Place from World Sailing for Paris. Lettsome is the first BVI sailor to compete in the Olympics since 1996. “I’m determined to be a good ambassador and make the BVI proud of my representation. On strategy, it’s to be responsibly aggressive going in, not shying away from any other competitors, and leaving everything out on the water.”

Charlotte Webster, Cayman Islands (CAY). She started Optimist sailing in North Sound, where the Cayman Islands Sailing Club is based. In 2021, at age 17, Webster and a group of Cayman Islands sailors did a summer tour of major regattas in the U.S. and U.K. She finished as second girl in the ILCA 4 class. “We were at the London 2012 sailing venue in Weymouth when my coach sat me down in the shadow of the Olympic rings and said if I gave him three years of my life, we could work together to make it to the Olympics,” says Webster. Twenty-plus international regattas later, she placed 4th at the 2023 Pan American Games, earning a ticket to the Olympics and making history as a Caymanian’s best-ever performance at this event. “My strength and conditioning team have given me confidence in my physical abilities, and my sports psychologist has given me the tools to cope with everything thrown at me and how to focus and visualize when it matters most,” says Webster of her preparation for the Games.

Pedro Fernandez. Courtesy CNSJ

Pedro Fernandez, Puerto Rico (PUR). In 2008, the then-14-year-old traveled to the Beijing Olympic Games with his coach father. Since then, Fernandez, who trains out of Club Nautico de San Juan, has known he wanted to sail in the Games. “I reached the level I am today from a combination of enjoying the process and believing in the process, but of course, everything has to be well organized,” says Fernandez. “My advice to Caribbean people who want to go to the Olympics is to take advantage of the beautiful sea that the region offers us to develop as a sailor, doing as many hours of training on the ocean as possible.”

Luc Chevrier. Credit World Sailing

Luc Chevrier, St. Lucia (LCA). This two-time Olympian started at the St. Lucia Yacht Club, sailing in regional competitions like the Bequia Easter Regatta, Sailing Week in Schoelcher in Martinique, and the island’s own Mango Bowl Regatta. “It was at my first international event that I knew the Olympics were where I needed to be to show the world what we Saint Lucians are capable of,” says Chevrier, who finished 31st at the 2020 Games. “My mindset for these games is to enjoy and go out there and do my best. I know I can achieve great results if I give my 100% in each race. I feel fast, fit, and strong, and I’m looking forward to the start of the Olympics.” He adds, “If I had to offer some advice, I would say have fun when you’re sailing, stay committed to the sport, and you will succeed.

FORMULA KITES

Kiteboarding makes its Olympic debut in 2024. Racing starts on August 4, with the medal race on August 8.

Tiger Tyson. Credit Sailing Energy

Tiger Tyson, Antigua & Barbuda (ANT). Growing up in the Caribbean made Tyson a confident waterman, which has served him well as he competes in an extreme water sport requiring fearlessness of wind, waves, and speed. He was 7 when he started kitesurfing and qualified for his first Olympics at the 2023 Pan Am Games, where he finished second. As for mindset and strategy, Tyson says, “to enter the Games realizing I am one of the luckiest people in the world to compete in a sport that I love at the most prestigious sporting event in the world, representing the islands I adore. Strategy will all be about utilizing everything in my power to achieve the greatest race I can and execute it repeatedly.”

MEN’S iQFOIL

The iQFOil replaces the RS:X for windsurfing at the 2024 Games. Racing starts on July 28, with the Medal Race on August 2.

Ethan Westera. Courtesy Ethan Westera

Ethan Westera, Aruba (ARU). Born and raised in Aruba, it’s a no-brainer to think that Westera would be drawn to the sea since his family owns a watersports company. He started sailing at age 9. But Westera didn’t dream of the Olympics. He competed on the Professional Windsurfing Association circuit. When the pandemic hit, and the windsurfing discipline changed from the RS:X to iQFOil, he saw it as an opportunity to embrace this new discipline and learn something new. “My goal is to approach the Olympics as if it’s just another event and sail daily to my fullest potential. Passion is the driving force that will keep you motivated and resilient through the challenges,” he says.

49ERFX & 49ER

Men’s (49er) and women’s (49erFX) classes for this two-person skiff will start racing on July 28, with Medal Races on August 1.

Ian Barrows. Credit Allison Chenard US Sailing Team

Ian Barrows, USA (USA). This St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands sailor won a Gold Medal in the Byte Class at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games while flying the territory’s flag. Last fall, he and crew Hans Henken picked up a gold for the Stars & Stripes at the Pan American Games, in which the duo also qualified for the 2024 Olympics. “Growing up, sailing in the Caribbean was really helpful in becoming a better sailor,” says Barrows, who sailed at the St. Thomas Yacht Club. “I think it’s important for future Caribbean sailors to realize how lucky they are to grow up in such a wonderful place. It’s all about getting hours on the water, and the Caribbean is the best place to do that.” Looking ahead, Barrows says he plans to “give it my best, stick to the routine, be in the moment, and not get too caught up in the results.”

Odile van Aanholt. Courtesy Team Netherlands

Odile van Aanholt, The Netherlands (NED). Like her Laser-sailing brother, van Aanholt grew up in Curacao, where she learned to sail Optimist dinghies. “Being surrounded by water made it easy to go sailing without pressure. It was just a thing to do, rather than having to make a conscious choice so young,” says van Aanholt. Last summer, she and crew Annette Duetz, two-time 49er F.X. World Champions, sailed to a silver at the Olympic Test Event in Marseille, thus pocketing their 2024 Games ticket. The team returned this year and earned their third world championship title, perfect training for an Olympic medal, albeit under the red, white, and blue of The Netherlands flag. “We are going in with a very good track record so that brings pressure, especially external pressure,” she says. “But the goal remains to get the best out of myself and my team every day and to keep learning during the Olympics! After all, it’s my first one!”

Post Views: 202