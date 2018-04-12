Yamaha Supercharges Its Yamaha Marine University

Share

tweet





There’s A-plus news for dealers and customers alike thanks to the Yamaha Marine Group supercharging its trademarked Yamaha Marine University. The Kennesaw, Georgia-headquartered company is putting more resources behind its educational effort this year, which will include a much-anticipated apprenticeship program for developing skilled dealer technicians, as well as classroom training, online modules, trade school collaborations, and online education modules.

“At its core, the purpose of Yamaha Marine University is to help dealers increase customer satisfaction and profitability. Many of the new initiatives rolling out in 2018 give dealers a clear road map for developing successful Yamaha Marine Service Professionals. The programs are designed to give the guidance and support necessary to help these service professionals operate effectively and efficiently. Well-trained, productive technicians are great contributors to successful dealerships. Dealerships are only successful if they maintain high levels of customer satisfaction. By participating in these new YMU initiatives, Yamaha Marine dealers can offer their customers the highest-level service in the industry,” says Joe Maniscalco, division manager for service.

Yamaha Marine University’s suite of services includes career development, service management, technical training, and sales training. Yamaha dealers, technicians or future technicians interested in courses can contact: [email protected] or 800-854-4876 (option 3) for more information.

ADVERTISEMENT

Like this: Like Loading...