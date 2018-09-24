More Yachts. Bigger Yachts. Top Brokers. USVI Charter Yacht Show, November 10-13

Share

St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. The opportunity to see approximately 60 yachts ranging from multihulls to 90-plus foot motor yachts and be seen by top brokers from the Caribbean, U.S. and Europe, makes the USVI Charter Yacht Show a ‘must do’ for international yacht charter professionals. Set for November 10 to 13, at IGY’s Marinas’ Yacht Haven Grande, and organized for the second year in a row by the Virgin Islands Professional Charter Association (VIPCA), the 2018 show features a new marine trade expo. What’s more, there will also be the highly anticipated ‘State of the Virgins Charter Industry’ address by those with first-hand knowledge of what’s on, what’s open and what’s up for the season ahead.

“The U.S. Virgin Islands have a lot yet to be discovered by the charter industry,” says Oriel Blake, VIPCA executive director. “Known attractions include the Islands’ accessibility from the U.S., thus smoothing the way for both charter guests’ expeditious arrivals and vessel parts. Also, there’s a wide choice of provisioning available to fulfill preferences and provide for a hasty charter turnaround. The less known attractions are the off-the-beaten-track discoveries of the cruising grounds: beautiful, protected private coves tucked out of view of mankind with access to impressive hikes of the St. John National Park, St. Thomas or St. Croix locations, or bays with nightlife near at hand, all within easy reach to further discoveries in the British and Spanish Virgin Islands.”

Yachts: Save Your Spot Now & Earn Benefits all Season Long

Taking part in the USVI Charter Yacht show is the perfect way for yachts to kick-start a successful Caribbean season. That’s because the venue is one of the world’s finest luxury marinas. Plus, an action packed four-day schedule provides an outstanding opportunity for yachts and crews to highlight signature services, features and amenities. Exceptionally low berthing rates from November 3 to 18 of only $1 per foot per day, with advanced booking, assures attending vessels plenty of time to prepare in style. There is also a reduced rate on fuel during these promotional dates for registered yacht show vessels, by prior arrangement with IGY marinas. Beyond this, show vessels can also get reduced berthing rates at IGY’s American Yacht Harbor, Simpson Bay Marina and The Yacht Club at Isle de Sol in St. Maarten and IGY’s Rodney Bay Marina in St. Lucia, until December 18.

It’s multi-fold opportunities such as this that are attracting yachts back as well as those new to the USVI Charter Yacht Show.

“The show in St. Thomas provides the showroom to fully put on display Suite Life’s 92-foot grand, all-inclusive experience,” says Captain Roy Sayvetz, owner and operator of Suite Life Yachting. “This VIPCA-sponsored event allows charter brokers to come aboard and experience first-hand the ‘Suite Life’ and see what we’ve proudly added and improved. We were thrilled to be a part of last year’s VIPCA event, on the heels of Maria and Irma, and are proud to do it again to kick off the 2018-2019 charter season.”

New to this year’s show is Blue Gryphon, an 83-foot Prout catamaran.

“We chose the be in the St. Thomas show due to the venue, the location and the timing was key for us,” says Captain Jon Bellamere. “It also gives brokers a good idea of what a pick-up in St. Thomas would be like. This is our first show with Blue Gryphon, therefore we are super excited to show her off.”

Brokers – One Stop Shop to Preview Vessels for the Virgins Charter Season

Size matters at this year’s USVI Charter Yacht Show. Not only is VIPCA welcoming a greater overall number of charter yachts, but the organization has also appealed to the interests of superyachts to have more 80-plus footers on display as well. This gives brokers an opportunity to see a larger number and diversity of yachts that to appeal to an even broader client base. There’s also a trio of benefits to make logistics easier for brokers. First, a dedicated, air-conditioned, Wi-Fi and refreshment-equipped Broker’s Business Lounge will be available at the marina throughout the show. Secondly, Dolphin Water Taxi will offer direct service from Nanny Cay Marina, in Tortola, to Yacht Haven Grande, on November 10 and November 11, leaving at 7:30 a.m. from the BVI. Third, discounts on St. Thomas accommodations are available at the Emerald Beach Resort and Lindbergh Bay Hotel & Villas, with transport to Yacht Haven Grands morning and night by VI Best Taxi.

“I have really seen a rebirth of the St. Thomas yacht charter industry over the past few years with many high-quality charter yachts choosing to base there,” says Trish Cronan, president of Ft. Denaud, Florida-based Ocean Getaways Yacht Charters and president of the Charter Yacht Brokers Association International. “Now, the USVI Charter Yacht Show is definitely a ‘not to be missed show’. They already have a line-up of some exceptional yachts. I think that every broker who books Virgin Islands business should make this show a priority this year.”

Since Yacht Haven Grande is one of the premier marinas in the Caribbean, plus the preferred port for many of high-end yachts booked by Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based Carefree Yacht Charters, the USVI Charter Yacht Show is one Lynne Campbell, brokerage owner with husband Joe, both attends and recommends.

“We’re looking forward to attending and seeing what’s in store as this year’s show is proving to be even larger in size. In addition, with most of our crewed charters starting and ending in St. Thomas, simply spending some time on the island adds further value to this show,” says Campbell.

The 2018 USVI Charter Yacht Show’s dynamic schedule will include a culinary competition, themed yacht-hop, cocktail party, awards dinner, sunset cruise, marine expo and industry update, as well as four days of yacht viewing.

For more information and to register, visit: www.vipca.org

Sponsors of the USVI Charter Yacht show include the USVI Department of Tourism, Yacht Haven Grande, the Gowrie Group, Denison Yacht Sales, Moe’s Fresh Market, Cardow Jewelers, Stoli, Captain Morgan, distributed by Bellows International, IGY Marinas, the Charter Yacht Broker Association, La Royale Cosmetics and Harbor Shoppers.

ABOUT VIPCA

VIPCA is the territory’s only 501(c)(6) nonprofit marine association, whose purpose is to promote, protect and further the capabilities of charter yachts and the marine businesses that sustain them. Projects and initiatives VIPCA membership supports includes producing a marine directory of local information, technical advice and resources; improving Customs and Border Protection facilities; gaining ease of access for charter vessels between the USVI and Spanish Virgin Islands; compliance guidance; moving forward a proposal to manage territory wide new transient moorings; marine vocational training for V.I. youth; and surveying and cleaning up bays and mangroves under the organization’s charity fiscally sponsored by Community Foundation Virgin Islands (CFVI.net), VI Marine Rebuild Fund.