Winterfest Boat Parade – Deck Your Decks with Lights, Inflatable Santa’s and Costumed

Share

tweet





Decorate your sailboat, motor yacht, barge, dinghy or even kayak and take part in the 46th annual Winterfest Boat Parade. The theme of this festive marine event, which takes place on December 9, is ‘Fairytales Afloat’. Past entries have included the Galleria Mall Reindeer Barge, a floating bus and Mickey and Minnie. The parade starts at 6:30 p.m. at the New River, where participating boats line up west from the historic Stranahan House Museum to the Performing Arts Center, then move towards the Intracoastal Waterway. The parade ends around 10:30 p.m. south of Atlantic Boulevard at Lake Santa Barbara in Pompano Beach. If you can’t join in the fun afloat, there are grandstand viewing areas at the Hugh Taylor Birch State Park. www.winterfestparade.com

Like this: Like Loading...