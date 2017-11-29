Decorate your sailboat, motor yacht, barge, dinghy or even kayak and take part in the 46th annual Winterfest Boat Parade. The theme of this festive marine event, which takes place on December 9, is ‘Fairytales Afloat’. Past entries have included the Galleria Mall Reindeer Barge, a floating bus and Mickey and Minnie. The parade starts at 6:30 p.m. at the New River, where participating boats line up west from the historic Stranahan House Museum to the Performing Arts Center, then move towards the Intracoastal Waterway. The parade ends around 10:30 p.m. south of Atlantic Boulevard at Lake Santa Barbara in Pompano Beach. If you can’t join in the fun afloat, there are grandstand viewing areas at the Hugh Taylor Birch State Park. www.winterfestparade.com
Home » Southeast » Fort Lauderdale, FL » Winterfest Boat Parade – Deck Your Decks with Lights, Inflatable Santa’s and Costumed
Tags Lighted Boat Parade Winterfest Boat Parade
Check Also
The Beast Has Arrived at Lauderdale Marine Center
Bigger is better at the Lauderdale Marine Center (LMC). In August, the Fort Lauderdale, …