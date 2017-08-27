VI’s Barnes Receives Commission, Looks Forward to Olympic 470 Campaign

Nikole ‘Nikki’ Barnes has cemented her future career on the sea. The St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands native graduated from the U.S. Coast Guard Academy, in New London, Connecticut, and received her commission from U.S. President Donald Trump. Barnes, a three-time All-American and 2016 Quantum Woman Sailor of the Year, will be stationed in Miami, Florida, where in addition to her duties as a Coast Guard officer, she will pursue a campaign for the 2020 Summer Olympics in the Women’s 470.
Tags Donald Trump Nikki Barnes U.S. Coast Guard Academy
