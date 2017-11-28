St. Maarten Yacht Club Heineken Regatta

Share

Support for the St Maarten Heineken Regatta’s 38th edition has been overwhelming – their Facebook posting announcing that the 2018 edition would go ahead attracted over 1,900 likes, 700 shares and countless messages of support within days.

“It is with that friendly determination that we will continue with preparations for the 38th edition of the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta. The regatta will go ahead, and it will be a very special edition indeed. Its organization and presentation will be a symbol of the spirit of St. Maarten,” a club spokesperson said.

Although some yachts were destroyed in St. Maarten, much of the marine infrastructure remains intact, including sail lofts, riggers, and the marine stores. The YC’s main building remained intact.

“One way to help the island and show your support is to come and visit and participate in the 38th St. Maarten Heineken Regatta 1-4 March 2018,” the club said. www.heinekenregatta.com

