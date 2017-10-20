Saint Kitts, Nevis, and Christophe Harbour Celebrate Industry Growth 

Share

For the fifth consecutive year, the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis and Christophe Harbour welcome news of another banner year in yachting and 20% continued growth year-on-year since marina operations launched at the Eastern Caribbean resort community. Christophe Harbour attributes this growth to an increase in repeat visits, length of stay, and vessel size throughout its second full season of operation.

The average length of vessel has increased and now surpasses 50m (164ft).

Director of Yachting Aeneas Hollins, said, “With the marina firmly established, St Kitts and Nevis is a welcomed addition to the sailing triangle that includes Antigua, St. Maarten and St Barth. Our services here are growing in line with demand, and we are getting ready for our third vibrant season at Christophe Harbour.”

Such positive reverberations not only buoy the marina at Christophe Harbour, but also businesses throughout St. Kitts and Nevis. Since 2016, Christophe Harbour has reported a 60% increase in the number of local companies who do business with the marina, and this number will continue to grow along with the marina and the yachting industry.

