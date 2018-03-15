Sailors From Five Island Nations Race in Mango Bowl Regatta

Share

tweet





Six short years has seen the Mango Bowl grow from an off-the-radar to a mark-your-calendar regatta in the Southern Caribbean. This year, over two dozen racing yachts from St. Lucia, Martinique, Barbados, Grenada and Antigua competed in the November 25 and 26 event, held out of the St. Lucia Yacht Club in Rodney Bay. Six to 12 knots of breeze blew over courses set inside Rodney Bay and around Pigeon Island to Cariblue Beach, with a couple of legs venturing into the open ocean north of the bay. In the end, winners in five classes: Racing, Cruising, J/24, Surprise and J/24-Surprise combined, were awarded coveted namesake hand-painted mango bowls from the St. Lucia Sailing Association as prizes.

“The wind conditions were ideal, the courses intense and we especially liked the courses out into the sea,” says Martinique’s Jean Michel Figueres, who won the Racing Class aboard his Farr 40, Perseverare Diabolicum.

Figueres has raced in nearly every Mango Bowl. In contrast, the winner of the Cruising Class was a first timer to this regatta. Avid racing yachtsman, Antigua’s Sandy Mair, combined his love of traveling with the serendipity of obtaining a commission to complete a hurricane damage survey on a vessel in Dominica. Therefore, he decided to travel aboard his own vessel, the Beneteau 35, Cricket, and after the survey sail the 80 miles south to St. Lucia for the weekend regatta.

“It was tight right to the end with me and Mike Bingley’s Beneteau 38, Tulaichean II, from Grenada both tied on equal scores with one race to go. So, the final was a match race and I won, to give me the overall victory. I think my victory was mainly because I won the starts, for Tulaichean certainly had speed on me downwind. So, it was a fun event, a very low key and friendly regatta. Mike Green in his protest room had an easy time with no customers at all. I’m really glad I made the effort to go.”

In the other three classes, Grenada’s Robbie Yearwood, driving his J/24, Die Hard, won in the J/24s, while Martinique’s Vianney Saintenoy led both the Surprise and J/24-Surprise classes aboard his Surprise, Digilife.

New this year, Mango Bowl organizers partnered with Newport, Rhode Island, USA-based Sailors for the Sea in its Clean Regatta Program. The program, which includes over 1,000 registered regattas, rallies and other marine-related events, mobilizes sailors to help conserve and safeguard the ocean via offering educational support and resources.

“Some of the efforts we undertook for the Mango Bowl were a paperless online registration, water bottle reduction, water refilling stations, responsible/reusable dinnerware, and waste management and recycling, in which we partnered with Greening the Caribbean to set up centers at the St. Lucia Yacht Club,” explains Sue Dyson, one of the event organizers.

For full results, visit stluciayachtclub.com

Carol M. Bareuther, RD, is a St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands based marine writer and registered dietitian.

ADVERTISEMENT

Like this: Like Loading...