Register now for Salty Dawg Spring Cruising Rally from Antigua to the US

Registration is open for the Salty Dawg™ Sailing Association (SDSA) Spring Cruising Rally from Antigua to the US, departing May 15 from Falmouth Harbour.

Departure will follow several days of social activities, weather briefings, and boat preparations. The SDSA say the departure site has been changed to Antigua from Virgin Gorda in the BVI due to damage caused to facilities by Hurricane Irma last fall.

To recognize Salty Dawgs and other cruisers who are volunteering their efforts to help reconstruct the lives of islanders after the destruction of the last hurricane season, the SDSA Spring Rally will accommodate those cruisers who wish to join the rally and depart from an island other than Antigua as well. Info: saltydawgsailing.org

