Record Breaking BVI Poker Run

Share

tweet





On a Sunday in late May, boats rumbled through the waters of the Virgin Islands, hitting six destinations along the way. The British Virgin Islands’ Poker run founder Nick Willis was ecstatic saying that 2017 was a record-breaking year with nearly 300 boats and 2,000 persons participating. In its first year, the poker run attracted around a dozen boats but the event has grown every year.

Willis, who is the General Manager at Leverick Bay Resort and Marina, describes the event as “just amazing,” noting that they had to delay the start because the beach at Leverick Bay Resort (the event’s start and finish point) was flooded with people and boats clamoring to enter.

A watery territory encompassing some 50 or more islands, cays and rocks, events like the BVI Poker run make it evident why some claim the BVI is the yachting capital of the world. Participants spent a day on the water with five scheduled card stops: Trellis Bay on Beef Island; Foxy’s on Jost Van Dyke; Scaramouche in West End, Tortola; Pirate’s Bight on Norman Island and the new Pier Park in Road Town, Tortola. At each stop, participants who have purchased ‘a hand’ for $250 had the opportunity to draw from a deck of playing cards. The persons or teams with the best hands had the opportunity to win cash and other prizes.

For 2017, the first place prize went to Team Baja who collected $8,000 in winnings, while Barracuda and Moulin Rouge, finishing second and third respectively, claimed $5,000 and $3,000 cash prizes. While lots of people are excited by the chance to win big, the event is also fundamentally a fashion show—showcasing the beauty of the BVI, high-powered speed boats, designer swimwear and even themed group costumes.

The event also helped raise funds for Virgin Gorda charities. Ten thousand dollars went to the Virgin Gorda Charitable Trust, while Virgin Gorda Animal Rescue and the Virgin Gorda Track teams received donations of $2,000 and $1,000 respectively. Over its 16 year history, the event has helped provide nearly $100,000 to local charitable causes in the British Virgin Islands.

2017 marks the inauguration of the Caribbean Triple Crown Poker Run, an Island Global Yachting (IGY) Marinas’ partnership, which links the BVIs’ Poker Run to two other Poker Runs in the region: The ‘Stars and Stripes’ USVI Poker Run on July 2nd, and the St. Maarten Poker Run scheduled for July 29th. Those who wish to compete in all three events across the Caribbean are in with a chance of going home with the Triple Crown prize comprising $20,000 in winnings.

The move towards regional integration is something that Javier Lopez of Puerto Rico-based JL Marketing, one of the BVI Poker Run’s promoters, believes was a unifying force helping to make this year’s BVI Poker Run the biggest yet. Lopez, who helped launch the USVI Poker Run in 2014, and the St. Maarten Poker Run last year, says that the unification is turning the Poker Run into “the biggest nautical event in the Caribbean.” Lopez was happy with the BVI turnout, noting how much the event injected into the local economy in just a single day.

More information about the three events, visit: http://caribbeanpokerrun.com/

Like this: Like Loading...