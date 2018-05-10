Plethora of Activities Planned for MarineMax’s 20th Anniversary

Share

The nation’s largest recreational boat and yacht retailer celebrates its emerald anniversary with several activities this year including classes, fun days and getaways. MarineMax, headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, started nearly a half century ago when chairman and chief executive officer, Bill McGill moved his family to Florida and started to turn his lifelong passion into a thriving pleasure craft business. Along with way, he united a group of America’s leading boat retailers to maximize operations and share best practices on everything from insurance to mobile boat-servings. The result? Getting more customers happily out on the water.

“We are constantly focusing on new opportunities and experiences for you. Our passionate team will continue to focus on your needs, welcome your feedback and the opportunity to continue working to exceed your expectations,” says McGill, in a press release.

Upcoming in Florida, MarineMax will host a Women on the Water Class in Clearwater on May 9 and Kids in Boating Class in Miami on May 12. In Fort Myers, the company will hold its Customer Appreciation Open House Family Fun Day on June 23. Celebrate the Fourth of July on MarineMax’s Florida Keys’ Getaway June 30 to July 6. For more events, visit: www.marinemax.com

