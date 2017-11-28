News From Hemingway Marina, Cuba

Share

Commodore Escrich, of the Hemingway International Yacht Club in Cuba, contacted All At Sea magazine to report that the headquarters of the famous yacht club did not suffer serious damage and that HIYC of Cuba was ready to welcome its members and guests.

“No vessel was harmed at Marina Hemingway, proving that this marina offers good shelter for boats in case of hurricanes and storms,” Escrich said.

He added, “For our part, we are very concerned about the damages our friends may have suffered in Caribbean islands and the south of Florida.”

