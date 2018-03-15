Mark Your Calendar: Marine Industry Training Conference Set for June 14, 2018 

Share

A lack of quality trained marine personnel is becoming more prevalent. To tackle this problem, Warner University’s Institute of Marine Technology has announced plans for a national Marine Industry Training Conference, on June 14, 2018 at the Warner University campus in Lake Wales, Florida.

“Anyone in any sector of the marine industry who understands the need for career development strategies designed to bring qualified candidates into the marine industry should attend,” invites event organizer and institute administrator, Justin Maley. “All segments of the industry face challenges associated with attracting, hiring and retaining employees. By working together and collaborating, we can develop positive strategies and messaging that will benefit all.”

To discuss or provide agenda recommendations regarding the 2018 Marine Industry Training Conference, contact Maley at [email protected]

