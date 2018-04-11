Low-Cost Marine Internet Access For Everyone

Share

With the WebWatch™ Internet hotspot from Shakespeare®, there’s no need for expensive satellite antennas and data plans. Ideal for coastal and inland boaters, the award-winning, all-in-one Wi-Fi hotspot and high-definition television (HDTV) antenna is changing how people stay connected while on the water.

Engineered for increased long-range reception, WebWatch delivers fast, reliable Internet access for up to 32 devices. With speeds up to 4G from a nearby Wi-Fi signal or cellular signal with a data-only AT&T SIM card, it also provides 3G speeds on T-Mobile, Cricket and other GSM-based networks. Users simply connect to it wirelessly or via an Ethernet cable.

WebWatch keeps users online by automatically switching from receiving cell signals to using Wi-Fi hotspots, based on signal strength. This saves money on data charges and provides uninterrupted connectivity.

The WCT-1 version has a built-in HDTV antenna, providing access to free local TV network programming. Its razor-sharp picture quality is unaffected by weather the way satellite signals often are.

WebWatch is managed using Shakespeare’s free smartphone app and/or built-in web browser page. It offers the ability to select an Internet source manually, change the hotspot’s password and more. The capacity to store Wi-Fi passwords eliminates the need to reconnect every mobile device when switching to a different Wi-Fi source.

The antenna boasts universal compatibility and is simple to install. It draws a maximum of 1 amp, running on 12-24V DC. RoHS compliant, WebWatch is 13in high, 11.75in in diameter and weighs 3.85lb. The device comes with a 25ft power cord, 25ft Ethernet cable and 25ft coax TV cable.

www.shakespeare-ce.com/marine

