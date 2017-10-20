Island Global Yachting Expand Their Portfolio Once Again 

Share

Island Global Yachting Marinas have expanded their robust portfolio with the addition of Ortega Landing in Jacksonville, Florida. The new marina builds upon IGY’s growth strategy, as this will be its first facility in North Florida. Ortega Landing will join the company’s impressive lineup of international marina destinations as the third facility in the sunshine state, following One Island Park, Miami Beach, and Maximo Marina, St. Petersburg.

“IGY Marinas has always placed Florida at the top of our marina expansion list. Jacksonville, and in particular Ortega Landing, is a terrific complement to our dynamic and growing marina destination portfolio,” said Tom Mukamal, CEO of IGY Marinas.

IGY has appointed Cam Melangton as Ortega Landing’s new general manager. An industry veteran with more than 25 years of experience, Melangton’s career encompasses the management of sales, marketing, media, financials, business development, client relations, entertainment, hospitality, travel programs and event operations for Fortune 500 companies and marina management for exclusive yacht clubs.

As part of the integration process, IGY will leverage existing relationships within its extensive network of commercial and industry partners, host special events and conduct community outreach initiatives through the company’s philanthropic arm – Inspire Giving through You.

Ortega Landing boasts 192 concrete slips that provide protected anchorage in a cove that is ideally positioned to shelter yachts from weather conditions. The marina has the ability to accommodate vessels up to 70 feet (21m), and can also host vessels up to 130 feet (40m) using its T dock heads.

For more information on Ortega Landing, email Cam Melangton: [email protected] For information on IGY Marinas, visit www.IGYMarinas.com

