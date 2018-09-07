Dates Set for Two St. Petersburg Yacht Club International Races

Share

Mark your racing calendars now! The St. Petersburg Yacht Club will host its St. Petersburg-to-Habana race to Cuba on March 16-23, 2019, which coincides with the 500th anniversary of the Cuban capitol’s founding. The Regata del Sol al Sol race to Mexico in April 2020 marks the club’s 51st return to Isla Mujeres, off Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula, after a year’s hiatus. Beginning with the 2020 event, this later race will be held on even numbered years.

“The St. Pete-Habana Race provides a unique destination and local hospitality that keeps sailors coming back, as well as a 286 nautical mile racecourse that includes the challenge of racing in the straits between the Keys and Cuba, where the winds and current are going in opposite directions,” says Susan Robertson, director of membership and marketing of the St. Petersburg, FL-based club. “The 456 nautical miles of blue water sailing in the Regata del Sol feature challenges with three loop currents that differ every year thus making for exciting racing. Once you reach the island, there are events filled with tradition and lots of trophies awarded.” www.spyc.org