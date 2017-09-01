Cheeca Lodge All American Backcountry Fishing Tournament to Salute War Heroes

Share

tweet





War Heroes will compete with world-class anglers at the 6th Annual Cheeca Lodge All American Backcountry Fishing Tournament, November 16-18, 2017 at Cheeca Lodge & Spa, Islamorada, FL. In honor of Veteran’s Day, the event will host two war heroes to join the competition. The acclaimed event was inspired by 41st President George Bush, an avid Keys angler and a regular visitor to Cheeca. Proceeds benefit the locally based nonprofit Guides Trust Foundation (GTF) for Florida Keys guides in need.

“This is a great opportunity for these war heroes to join discerning anglers from across the country as they hunt for the most elusive game fish in the world,” said General Manager Bob LaCasse. “They have earned this chance to unwind and join the other anglers, while enjoying the fabulous fisheries of the Keys.”

All American anglers fish on a guided charter boat or their own boat with a licensed guide. They will compete for trophies and awards for releasing five different species of inshore fish: snook, redfish, bonefish, tarpon and permit. Individual and team trophies will be awarded for fly, general tackle/spinning/conventional and artificial lure divisions. Live bait is permitted in the general tackle division.

Social events will be held at the Cheeca Lodge & Spa, a sportsman paradise renowned for its barefoot elegance, with fishing departing from nearby World Wide Sportsman.

This first-class tournament will kick-off on Thursday, November 16, with a cocktail reception, rules meeting, patriotic banquet on the beach and auction. Tickets to attend the kickoff dinner and auction are available to the community with advance reservations.

Competitive fishing hours are from 7am to 3pm on Friday, November 17, and Saturday, November 18, 2017. The tournament culminates on Saturday, November 18, with an awards ceremony and banquet, where anglers can mingle with fishing celebrities such as world-famous fly angler, Stu Apte. Awards for Individual Grand Champion, Individual Runner-Up, Grand Champion Team, Runner-Up Grand Champion Team, Champions in the Fly, Artificial and General Tackle Divisions will be presented.

New for 2017 is a lower entry fee of $1,500 per angler, offering two social events with dinner and beverages for four people, including the angler and a guest, and the guide and guest. Also included is a daily continental breakfast dockside at World Wide Sportsman, boxed lunches for anglers and guides and a gift bag per person. Visit www.cheeca.com/all-american or the All American Facebook page at http://bit.ly/2vMqbhv for more information.

Title Sponsors include Wells Fargo Bank’s Hospitality Finance Group, Robert-James Sales, Inc., and Mayfly Outdoors which owns Abel Reels, Ross Reels and Charlton Reels. Partner sponsors include Costa, Fishpond, TrueFlies, Bluefin, Florida Keys Brewery, Executive Printers of Florida, Printing Plus, Linens & More, Keys Audio Party Rentals and more.

Cheeca will also host the 28th Annual Cheeca Lodge Presidential Sailfish Tournament January 26-28, 2018, the third leg of the Florida Keys Gold Cup Sailfish Championship. For information on all tournaments, visit www.cheeca.com/experience/fishing or call 305-517-4512.

Like this: Like Loading...