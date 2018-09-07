Antigua’s UK Sailing Day Regatta

Share

Competitors and spectators enjoyed Caribbean-like weather at the St Edmundsbury Sailing & Canoeing Association’s ‘Antigua Sailing Day Regatta’, at Lackford Lake, near the English town of Bury St Edmunds, on 24 June.

This was the 6th running of the event, which was originally conceived to celebrate and coincide with Antigua Sailing Week. The move of the regatta to June certainly provided warmer temperatures than in recent years, although the wind turned out to be rather light and shifty. The race officer Debs Steele did well to get three races completed during the day with time for a lunch break, the organizers said.

The fleet was boosted by a large contingent from the Newmarket and Mildenhall Sea Cadets, who coped well with the challenging conditions. The racing, however, was dominated by the Denny brothers – James, Richard, Sam and Ben – who showed remarkable speed and consistency in the fickle breeze.

Their performance may have been enhanced by the mellow, calypso sounds of the steel pan band that had been generously provided by the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority, drifting over the lake.

In the final standings, James Denny won the overall prize, with three first places in his Laser; Mike Senior came second in another Laser, with Mike Steele third. Sam Denny won the junior prize in his Topper, narrowly beating his older brother Richard, with Sam and Fynn taking third in a Pico.

Prizes were presented by Cherrie Osborne, Director of Tourism for the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority.