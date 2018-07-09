2018 Lionfish Challenge Runs Through September 3

Share

The hunt is on! Harvest lionfish from Florida’s waters and earn the chance to win up to $5,000. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is calling for all Sunshine State divers and anglers to register now at MyFWC.com/Lionfish.

“Lionfish are a non native invasive species that have a potential negative impact on Florida’s native wildlife and habitats,” explains Amanda Nalley, public information specialist for the Tallahassee, Florida-headquartered organization. “Studies have shown that consistent removal efforts of lionfish can have a positive impact on habitat.”

Once signed up, participants have through Labor Day, September 3, to enter catches via photo or by submitting tails to checkpoints located at FWC regional offices, such as the one located in West Palm Beach. Or, at select dive shops, such as the following in South Florida: Austin’s Diving Center (Miami), Gold Coast Scuba (Fort Lauderdale), Force-E Scuba Center (Pompano Beach and Boca Raton), Pura Vida Divers (Riviera Beach), Boynton Beach Dive Center (Boynton Beach) and Narcosis Dive Company (West Palm Beach). Participants who harvest FWC-tagged lionfish will receive a customized Lionfish Control Team long-sleeve performance fishing gear shirt. The first tagged lionfish that is removed from each of the 50 reefs will be eligible for monetary or product-based rewards. myfwc.com/fishing/saltwater/recreational/lionfish/challenge

