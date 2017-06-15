North Sails Caribbean Are Living Exciting Times

Share

North Sails is opening a new loft in St. Lucia. Under the management of Valentine Vitalis, and situated on the canal entrance to Rodney Bay Marina, the new loft opens at the same time as North Sails prepare to extend the 3Di product into the smaller boat cruising range.

North Sails have lofts in Martinique, Guadeloupe, Antigua and Sint Maarten. For more information about the new loft, email: [email protected] or Tel: +1 758 721 1185