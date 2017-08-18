New ASA Accredited Sailing School in Grenada

Share

tweet





The Caribbean has a new ASA accredited sailing school. Based in Grenada, you can learn to ride the waves with SeaHorse Sailing who began operating in June.

Located at True Blue Resort and Marina, SeaHorse Sailing School is operated by Mike Dye and Lesley Hayes, both originally from the UK. Mike is an experienced RYA and ASA instructor, and has worked in the Mediterranean and the Caribbean. He has also completed two transatlantic crossings and numerous yacht deliveries. Lesley has worked in the charter industry in Greece and Grenada, and joined Mike on his last transatlantic crossing.

“Having worked with various sailing schools I am really excited to be putting my own twist on how we run, making it fresh and interesting,” Dye said.

The school offers a number of ASA courses on a by-the-cabin basis, as well as private group courses. Working in partnership with Horizon Yacht Charters, Grenada and St Vincent, the courses will run year round. They also offer own-boat tuition to yacht owners in the Caribbean.

“With two sailing itineraries available: one exploring Grenada and its islands and one exploring The Grenadines, clients will learn to work, and live together, as a team,” the school said. www.seahorsesailingschool.com