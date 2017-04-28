Horizon Yacht USA Turns 30

Share

A change in the industries’ dealership opportunities due to restricted financing led Horizon Yacht, headquartered in Kachsiung, Taiwan, to invest in a presence in the U.S.A.. That was 30 years ago. Today, the move, which provides owners with a local shipyard contact and avenue for sales support, new build project management and service to new and existing owners, has proven a good one for the North Palm Beach, Florida-headquartered Horizon Yacht USA.

“Taiwanese boats were considered to be somewhat of a price point purchase and that was a hurdle Horizon overcame by not compromising the build quality nor the services provided,” says Elise Moffitt, marketing and public relations coordinator for Horizon Yacht USA. “Clients are now more interested in building what best suits their lifestyle, and Horizon has the flexibility to listen to our clients’ needs and work with them to create their dream yacht.”

One of Horizon Yacht USA’s proudest accomplishments, says Moffitt, is the creation of its Owner Rendezvous. This year, in celebration of the company’s pearl anniversary, the rendezvous is going to be an especially big event for owners, guests and the entire global Horizon team. Dates are April 27 to 30 at the Abaco Beach Resort, in Marsh Harbor, Bahamas. Companywide, Horizon Yachts is the 10th largest yacht builder in the world, with 22 projects ranging from 79 to 135 feet, according to the 2017 Showboats International Global Order Book.

Looking ahead, Moffitt says, “we debuted two new yachts at this winter’s boat shows: a new Horizon RP120 superyacht at the Yachts Miami Beach Show and a Horizon E98 at the Palm Beach International Boat Show. Later this summer, we will be receiving two new inventory yachts – a RP110 superyacht and FD85 motoryacht, which will be the first one in the U.S. We also have just unveiled a new model, the Horizon FD87 Skyline, which is our most recent addition to the FD series; hull one has just started to be built and is destined for first-time U.S. owners. As always, we will continue to grow and improve to better serve our clients, so there are busy times ahead!”