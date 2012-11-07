Get Ready! Island Water World Catalog Launches in November

Island Water World Catalog Cover for 2013
Island Water World Catalog for 2013 to come out in Mid November

Perfect time for you to make your Christmas list for Santa!

The Island Water World NEW Catalog 2013 printed in high resolution is due to arrive in the middle of November in St Maarten.  You can find copies of the catalog immediately distributed to the Island Water World islands (and there are quite a lot of them!)

Get your copies on St. Maarten, St. Lucia, Grenada and Curacao

Of course, you aren’t limited to buying from Island Water World strictly from the store.  Their online shopping experience is setting the high water mark for the rest of the Caribbean.
Features:
Full color print, 424 pages, 10 000 copies, loaded w great products – and 400+ new products!

