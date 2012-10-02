Share

tweet





Naturally Healthy Air Using Pure Australian Tea Tree Oil

Forespar‘s new Tea Tree Power™ mold mildew & odor eliminator is a natural air cleaner formulated especially for marine use. Blended using 100% Australian Tea Tree Oil, it maintains healthy air quality and leaves a subtle, naturally clean scent throughout the boat.

Non-toxic and bio-degradable, Tea Tree Power™ uses pure natural oil distilled from the Australian Tea Tree to give it exceptional antiseptic and antimicrobial properties. More than a cover-up fragrance, Tea Tree Power™ actually attacks and degrades airborne spores and penetrates porous boat surfaces to eliminate the odor source. It is also an effective mold cleaner and mildew cleaner strong enough to tackle the damp marine environment.

Tea Tree Power™ is available in either Gel or Spray & Mist form. The long-lasting Gel is available in 2, 4, 8, and 16 ounce sizes and provides continuous odor control, plus mold & mildew removal for up to 3-months by simply opening and placing where needed. Tea Tree Power™ Spray & Mist comes in an aerosol free 8oz pump bottle and is perfect for immediate odor control and mold & mildew cleanup. www.forespar.com/ttpower

Tea Tree Power™ is available in five different sizes:

Part # Tea Tree Power Product Description

770201 2oz GEL – $17.95

770202 4oz GEL – $27.95

770203 8oz GEL – $44.95

770204 16oz GEL – $71.95

770207 8oz SPRAY & MIST – $15.95

Forespar® is one of the strongest, most established marine equipment manufacturers in the United States. Their diverse line of products includes Marelon® composite plumbing fittings, carbon fiber structures, Leisurefurl in-boom furling, and aluminum spars. Go to www.forespar.com