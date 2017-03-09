The BVI Sport Fishing Association, in partnership with Virgin Gorda Yacht Harbour (VGYH), will be hosting the 2nd Annual Virgin Gorda International Marlin Tournament.

The Tournament will take place from July 28th – 31st, with the meeting location at VGYH. Many prizes are up for grabs with the first place winner receiving a cash prize of $12,000; second place $7,500, and third place $3,500.

“We are excited to host the 2nd Annual VG Marlin Tournament. This year we’ll have additional participating boats so we’ll have a weekend packed with fun activities to enhance the tournament,” said Erik Huber, General Manager of Virgin Gorda Yacht Harbour.

There is an expected turnout of 15 or more boats participating in the 2017 tournament, a steady organic growth from the event’s launch in 2016.

All participants of this year’s tournament will be given special offers whilst staying at VGYH; free dockage, free 25lb bag of ice daily, 15% off fuel, complimentary Harbour Hurricane drink at registration and a complimentary continental breakfast – courtesy of VGYH.

Registration begins on the 28th and is followed by a Fun Day event, which will be held on the 29th to kick-start the tournament. Family and friends are invited to come out and enjoy fun activities, great food and entertainment.

The BVI Sport Fishing Association is proud to be the main host and creator of the tournament and is presently headed by its board of members: Jerry Emanuel –President; Chris Cooke – Vice President; Krys Vialva –Marketing; Christine Stevens – Treasurer and Adrianna Adonis – Secretary.

For more information on this event, email: [email protected] or call (284) 346-1412 & (284) 346-9080.

Register for the Tournament at www.virgingordayachtharbour.com/vg-marlin-tournament