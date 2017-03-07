Bid to Win Stay at Historic Hillsboro Lighthouse Keeper’s Cottages

Share

Take a trip back into maritime history! Bid in the Historic Hillsboro Lighthouse Preservation Society’s Silent Auction by March 8 to spend a night or two in one of the rustic turn-of-the-century light keeper’s cottages. The auction is part of the organization’s March 10 gala dinner in celebration of the 110th anniversary of the lighthouse, which has been operating since March 8, 1907.

“The light and its optical system are the most powerful in the U.S.A. and time to time in the whole world. Lighthouse enthusiasts travel from all over the world to come and visit the Hillsboro Inlet light,” says Art Makenian, president of the non-profit society, which operates, maintains and preserves the light.

The Light Keepers Cottages are located on the U.S. Coast Guard Light Station Hillsboro Inlet. Each cottage is fully furnished, including kitchen appliances, utensils, charcoal grills, towels, beach towels, and sheets. Bidding starts at $1,000 for a one-night stay and $1,500 for a two-night stay. To bid, Email [email protected] by Wednesday, March 8th at 6 p.m. hillsborolighthouse.org