Bid to Win Stay at Historic Hillsboro Lighthouse Keeper’s Cottages

Carol_Bareuther March 7, 2017 Lighthouse Point FL 2 Comments

Take a trip back into maritime history! Bid in the Historic Hillsboro Lighthouse Preservation Society’s  Silent Auction by March 8 to spend a night or two in one of the rustic turn-of-the-century light keeper’s cottages. The auction is part of the organization’s March 10 gala dinner in celebration of the 110th anniversary of the lighthouse, which has been operating since March 8, 1907.

“The light and its optical system are the most powerful in the U.S.A. and time to time in the whole world. Lighthouse enthusiasts travel from all over the world to come and visit the Hillsboro Inlet light,” says Art Makenian, president of the non-profit society, which operates, maintains and preserves the light.

Historic Hillsboro Lighthouse
Image courtesy of Dominique Rochelle Myers Islamorada FL

The Light Keepers Cottages are located on the U.S. Coast Guard Light Station Hillsboro Inlet. Each cottage is fully furnished, including kitchen appliances, utensils, charcoal grills, towels, beach towels, and sheets. Bidding starts at $1,000 for a one-night stay and $1,500 for a two-night stay. To bid, Email [email protected] by Wednesday, March 8th at 6 p.m. hillsborolighthouse.org

Tags

Check Also

Photo: Capt. Peter Bristow

Catch-and-Release Makes a Difference to Caribbean Billfish Stocks

Old-time black-and-white photos framed on the walls of fishing clubs throughout the Caribbean show anglers …

2 comments

  1. Chris Doone
    March 14, 2017 at 11:15 am

    Please give credit to the photographer

    Dominique Rochelle Myers Islamorada FL

    I was there when she took the photographer at our June 2015 tour date. Thank you.

    A marvelous time by all. That you for the press coverage. :). !!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Kennan Holdings LLC DBA All At Sea © Copyright 1993-2016, All Rights Reserved