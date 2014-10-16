The Best of … Five Top Beach Bars in the British Virgin Islands

Share

The qualifications necessary to make this distinguished list were: A full-service bar with an impressive selection of tropical cocktails; a beautiful beach; a good menu; Wi-Fi; entertainment (some days) and an all-round great ambience.

The Soggy Dollar Bar



This watering hole is on Jost van Dyke’s most beautiful white sand beach and it has crystal clear turquoise water lapping onto the sand. Its popularity is partly due to the tropical cocktail, Painkiller, first mixed and presented at this bar back in the 1970s. The ingredients are amber rum, orange and pineapple juices, sweetened coconut cream and a sprinkle of nutmeg … and they serve hundreds of them daily. The lunch menu is simple but good with favorites like West Indian roti, cheeseburgers, fish and chips, wraps and salads. Crowds come here from the US Virgin Islands on day trips and often jump into the water and run to the bar before the anchor is set – hence soggy dollars. There are bar games too: hook the ring, Jenga and the nail puzzle, and sometimes live music.