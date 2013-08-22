Advertising in All At Sea – Southeast

Share

We pride ourselves on being a community focused magazine dedicated to improving the maritime industry within the Southeast US. Our editorial is 100% Southeast focused. Our editorial frequently contains Southeast US maritime news, industry news, yacht club updates, regatta promotion and results, deep sea fishing tournament promotion and results, world famous cruising columnists, humourous editorial, newsletters from multiple ports of call, environmental protection policies, boating tips and tricks and a multi-month calendar.

Some quick highlights on All At Sea – Southeast:

Distributed monthly in NINE Coastal States including Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Mississippi, Alabama, Louisiana and Texas

Hand Delivered Monthly to Over 1,600 Marinas, Yards, Yacht Clubs, Ship Stores and Marine Service Providers throughout the region

Print run exceeding 23,500 copies per month as of August 2013

Downloadable Full Copies of the Back Issues of ALL AT SEA – Southeast

When you are ready to ask questions, feel free to call us at (410) 929-2248 or send us an email: [email protected]