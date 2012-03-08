Share

tweet





All At Sea – The Caribbean’s Waterfront Magazine

Since July of 1993, All At Sea has been covering the marine industry in the Caribbean. Who would have thought that the small little “fish wrapper” newsletter would evolve into what it has become – the voice of the Caribbean Marine Industry.

From Jamaica throughout the island chain to Aruba, All At Sea is a Community Magazine. We exist to not only provide local news and entertainment but to also promote our nautical paradise to the world.

We are a firm believer in the philosophy of “Get to them first!” Our goal is to have our products in your customers’ hands when they are in the planning stage – not the desperation stage. As a result, the distribution ALL AT SEA keeps on growing! Not only are we found throughout the Caribbean from Jamaica to Aruba but we also pride ourselves on our strength of distribution in the geographic areas that are staging points for yachts coming to the region including over 400 distribution locations in South Florida alone. Make no mistake, no other marine publication competes with us in the Caribbean region in volume of readership or variety of distribution. We have the Caribbean covered. Simply pick up a copy of ALL AT SEA, the strength of advertisers from across the region is testament to our readership strength.

We know you have special needs and certain target audiences for your brands. As a result, we have created multiple additional publications to meet your goals including:

ALL AT SEA – Southeast – From the Mouth of the Chesapeake Bay, down through the Carolinas, Georgia, Florida, Gulf Coast to Texas, we are the Voice of the Southeast. Local Voices covering Local Topics creating a truly Community Boating Publication celebrating the Waterfront Lifestyle.

YACHT Essentials Annual Port to Port Guide Books for Yachts 100′ (30 Metres) and Above – Spiral bound and beloved by yacht captains and yacht owners alike… Local voices telling the local secrets for those ports that can handle large yachts via marina or shipyard.

First Mate – The Marine Services Directory – Port by port companies broken down by categories so that you can quickly get the recommended service that you need

ForCrew.com – Networking community for Yacht Captains and Crew.

It’s our job to help our clients communicate.

We welcome any feedback, comments or questions. Please feel free to email us at [email protected]

Our best,

Chris and Nicole Kennan

Owners and Publishers

All At Sea – The Caribbean’s Waterfront Magazine www.allatsea.net

First Mate – The Caribbean’s Marine Services Directory www.firstmateonline.com

ForCrew.com – www.forcrew.com

YACHT Essentials – Owners Captains Crew www.yachtessentials.com