8th Annual Dark and Stormy Anegada Race

What a weekend – what we didn’t have in wind we certainly made up for in

camaraderie. The highly successful 8th "Dark & Stormy" Anegada Race was held March 11 – 14th

in the British Virgin Islands. This year, 28 cruiser/racers competed in one of

the most fun races of the year. Sponsored by Mt. Gay Rum & Roadtown

Wholesale, this weekend regatta is hosted by Neptune’s Treasure (Anegada), The

Loose Mongoose (East End, Tortola) and The Jolly Roger (West End, Tortola).

Smith’s Ferry and a St Thomas ferry brought up people swelling the attendance

to 400 +.

The regatta began with registration and a

BBQ at The Loose Mongoose on Friday, March 11th, with skippers

receiving instructions for some 60 miles of racing. Saturday morning was the

start outside of Trellis Bay, Tortola. The Committee Boat, a Bavaria 53, headed

up the Race Committee of Mike Kirk (Race Captain), Di Kirk and Peter Ratcliff.

The regatta was held in two formats – a general race from Tortola to Anegada on

Saturday the 12th and a pursuit format from Anegada to the Jolly

Roger, home of the West End Yacht Club who runs the regatta, on Monday the 14th

(Commonwealth Day in the BVI). Mitzi McLean did a great job as the land coordinator

and had all events down like clockwork.

The only thing needed was more wind. The

weather on Saturday was 11 knots out of the east but the race back to the JR

was cancelled late in the day due to absence of wind.

After feasting on complementary fish

appetizers and a BBQ, the Soares Family, owners of Neptune’s Treasure, went all

out to present a great lay day on Sunday. Contests were held in dinghy racing,

horseshoes and sandcastles with skippers and crews having the options to

participate or hit the beautiful beaches of Anegada for the day. Regardless of

the choice, all enjoyed a delicious dinner upon their return. Mark and Dean

Soares are one of the major suppliers of fish to the BVI so fresh seafood was

abundant all weekend. Foxy provided calypso with the Lounge Lizards stroking

out favorites and other tunes of infamy on Sunday evening.

Marty Halpern, an originator of the

regatta, was emcee for the Awards Ceremony at the Jolly Roger while Mitzi gave

out prizes to each entered yacht on Monday night the 13th. Well over

40 horseshoe players arrived at Anegada in a chartered boat from St. Thomas for

the famed Inter-Island Horseshoe Championships on Sunday afternoon. All in all,

it was a great weekend and we all agreed, “This is what living in the Caribbean

is all about!”

RESULTS – DARK & STORMY

REGATTA

1st.

SHAMROCK, T. Mullens, J-120

2nd

LYDIA, C. Haines , Rhodes 33

3rd

STORYTELLER, C. Cochran, C&C 39

4th

MOAB, J. Tipp/E. Stroh, Morgan 50

5th

OFF ISLAND, R. Midgley, Freedom 36

KATS RACES (KIDS & THE

SEA)

1st

Javon Cooper

2nd

Shero Mercer

3rd

Amal Maduro

DINGHY RACES

1st

T/T KURALU, T. Pinfold

2nd

T/T NEPTUNE’S TREASURE, D. Soares

3rd

T/T RUFFIAN, M. Halpern

HORSESHOE COMPETITION

1st

Men’s Singles, A – Steve Riley – USVIB

-Norm Dickey – BVI

1st

Men’s Doubles, A – David Bryan & Winston Ledee – USVI

B – Norm Dickey & Bill Doe – BVI

1st

Women’s Singles, Ursula Bryan – USVI

1st

Women’s Doubles, Ursula Bryan & Lisa Barry – USVI

SAND SCULPTURE

1st

HEART OF GOLD – Neelie the Dark & Stormy Dragon

2nd

ATTICUS – Castle de Baccaus

3rd

Barbey & Beccy Nockolds – Pip