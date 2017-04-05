50-Cents A Foot Dockage at Bahamas’ Emerald Bay Marina

Share

A gimmick? No. Emerald Bay Marina, located on Great Exuma, in the Bahamas, has Bellingham floating docks that are just missing some standard amenities such as water and electricity. The catch? There’s a minimum stay of at least three nights, 40-foot minimum charge and no reservations; it’s first-come, first-serve on these docks. This price compares quite favorably with mooring fees of equal cost with few or no amenities. Plus, At Emerald Bay Marina, all dockage clients are entitled to the use of all facilities, which include free laundry, showers, toilets, gymnasium, garbage collection, docking assistance, pool room, crew lounge, free DVD’s, kid’s playground and free shuttle services.

“Very popular for all our clients is our free Happier Hour on Monday night with copious quantities of Rum Punch and tasty finger food,” invites Dale Westin, manager at the Sandals Marina at Emerald Bay. www.marinaemeraldbay.com